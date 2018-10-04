City council passes a bill bringing stricter punishment for construction violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council lived up to its promise to crack down on illegal monster homes.
The council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for violating a city stop work order. Stop work orders are usually issued for illegal permitting activity.
In May this year, the city ordered a developer of monster homes to halt work on 17 projects across Oahu after complaints pointed out that their contractor license was revoked by the state in December.
The bill would make the illegal construction activity punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,000 fine.
The bill next goes to the mayor for signing.
