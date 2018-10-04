Car crashes, flips over center barrier near Wilson tunnel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An overnight crash on Likelike Highway sent a man to the hospital in critical condition after the car flipped over the center barrier.
Police say a Chevy SUV driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling Kaneohe bound on Likelike Highway, when he lost control and struck the center guard rail around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Upon impact, the vehicle flipped several times and ended up on the Honolulu-bound lanes of traffic on Likelike Highway.
The crash occurred about a quarter mile past the Wilson tunnel.
Police say a 24-year-old man who in the back seat was critically hurt.
The driver and three others were taken to the hospital in good condition.
The SUV sustained heavy damage from rolling over.
At this point, it’s unclear if the driver was speeding.
The crash initially shut down all lanes of Likelike Highway near the Wilson tunnel, but authorities were able to fully reopen the highway around 3 a.m. this morning.
This story is being updated.
