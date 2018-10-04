Alarm as Red Cross workers attacked in Congo Ebola efforts

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 file photo, a police officer stand guards at a newly established Ebola response center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. The international community is sounding new alarm after three Red Cross workers were attacked while trying to contain the latest deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo. The U.N. Security Council seeks an immediate end to hostilities as it leaves for a Congo visit on Thursday, Oct. 4. Armed groups are active in the region and fearful residents have been aggressive toward health workers. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, file) (Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)