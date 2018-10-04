Aiea High teacher in the running for $100K grant dreams of creating a state-of-the-art health center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 13 years of teaching, Ryan Chatfield’s taught middle-schoolers, high-schoolers and community college kids.
She loves teaching.
"I like the connection and helping students find their path and find a passion," she said.
For the past four years, Chatfleld’s taught health and science classes at Aiea High School.
Her students come from all grade levels.
"They start at the core level, just learning clinical skills. Then they go on to clinical health. And finally my juniors are taking emergency medical services class," she said.
Chatfield believes being able to stay with a student helps her track their journey through what she calls the health pathway.
Many of her lessons are hands-on exercises, including teaching students about CPR.
“I think she’s doing a wonderful job connecting our curriculum to real world experiences,” Principal David Tanuvasa said.
Chatfield is a finalist in Farmers Insurance Thank America’s Teachers, Dream Big Teacher Challenge.
Winners are selected by votes. Up for grabs for the five top vote-getters: A $100,000 grant.
“Should I get the $100,000, I want to make the Health Science Community Development Center for my students so that they can have a place where they can learn clinical skills, but also make connections with the community,” she said.
Farmers Insurance selected proposals from 15 teachers from around the nation as finalists.
Also chosen from Hawaii: Niu Valley Middle School teacher Zachary Morita and Hookena Elementary School teacher Leimamo Lind-Strauss.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.