With her $100,000 grant, a Hawaii teacher transformed her classroom into an ‘imaginarium’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stevenson Middle School STEM teacher Trish Morgan oversees a cutting-edge classroom.
“We went from very low-tech to now very high-tech, almost overnight,” she said.
That transformation was thanks to a $100,000 grant from Farmers Insurance, which Morgan used to buy iMac computers, 3D printers and iPads, a professional DJ setup, and host of other high-tech tools. She also used the money to purchase vinyl cutters, sewing machines and a t-shirt press.
The equipment is being used to expand students' computer knowledge and teach them job skills.
"It's just helping the kids keep up with all of that and stay current so that when they go off into the job market they already have the skills they need," she said.
Last year, Morgan became Hawaii’s first teacher to win one of the prized $100,000 grants in Farmers Dream Big Teachers Challenge.
The company selected her idea to develop an "Innovative Invention Imaginarium" at Stevenson.
Farmers Insurance Hawaii marketing manager Melanie Joseph said her company awards the grants based on a proposal's uniqueness, how the project could help students develop real-world skills, and how it might benefit a community.
"We know how much teachers do for our community and our students," she said. "Farmers just really wants to give back to that and provide these grants so that teachers can see their dreams come true."
This year, three Hawaii teachers are in the running for a $100,000 grant. From now through the end of the month, Hawaii residents are being urged to vote for the best teacher proposals.
Morgan’s proposal drew more votes than those of hundreds of other teachers across the United States.
“In order to win, you need everyone,” she said.
Last school year, her students built a prosthetic arm for a woman.
This school year, thanks to the grant money, they’re building an electronic sensor system for a visually-impaired student classmate.
"It's going to be coded so that she won't have to use her long white stick," Morgan said. "She'll be able to walk the halls and it will either vibrate or sound a buzzer when she gets close to an object."
Morgan envisions Stevenson Middle School as a hub of student-centered innovation
The money from Farmers Insurance is helping to make it happen.
“We’ve got bright kids to do it. We’ve got the tools to do it. This is where we need to step up,” she said.
