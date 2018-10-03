Warm with light winds and some afternoon clouds as Walaka passes to the west

Light east to southeast winds will continue into the weekend, keeping our weather on the warm side and maybe just a bit muggier than usual. The winds will be light enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes, resulting in cloud buildup and maybe a few pop-up showers, although the atmosphere is relatively stable.
Showers are expected to increase Thursday through Saturday as a convergence band of moisture moves over the islands from east to west. Trade winds should return to the Big Island Saturday night and spread over the rest of the islands Sunday, bringing a more normal trade wind pattern with windward and mauka showers.
At the beach, a long period northwest swell is fading, but there could still be some overhead sets. A new south-southwest swell will fill in close to advisory levels. Hurricane Walaka could bring in big surf for west and south shores. Be on the lookout for a high surf advisory in the next day or so.
