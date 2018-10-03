Thanks to alum’s big gift, dean of UH business college to get housing allowance

He’s the only UH employee with a housing allowance.

October 2, 2018 at 3:08 PM HST - Updated October 2 at 6:01 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The dean of the UH-Manoa Shidler College of Business is getting a sizable housing allowance, but it’s not costing taxpayers a dime.

Starting this month, Dean Vance Roley will get a monthly housing allowance paid for by the college’s namesake, Jay H. Shidler.

Shidler has been a significant contributor to the university.

And his latest donation, last year, was worth about $117 million.

It included a pledge to better compensate the college’s dean, who he believes is underpaid compared to deans at similarly-sized universities.

That pay bump comes in the form of a housing allowance: $50,000 (about $4,200 a month) to $65,000 a year. The allowance can fluctuate because it’s tied to a ground lease for a property in Mount Vernon, Ill.

No other UH employees get housing allowances.

As for Roley’s salary, that’s also getting a bump this year.

His salary effective Monday is $404,568. That’s an increase of about $8,000.

