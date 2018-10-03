She lost her foot in a tragic ATV accident, but this Kauai teen is determined to recover

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai teenager who lost her right foot after an ATV accident is adjusting to her new normal.
On September 2, 14-year-old Shyann Freitas says she was in the passenger seat of an ATV when it flipped near the Old Koloa Sugar Mill.
"It landed on my legs. My feet were really broken, but I could still move my toes," Shyann said.
The doctors at Wilcox Hospital worked to put the Waimea High School freshman's foot back together, but it became infected.
Shyann was flown to Kapiolani Medical Center several days later where the family learned her right foot would have to be amputated.
Melissa Freitas says she remembers the look on her daughter’s face when she asked if she would ever play volleyball again.
"That was kind of the hardest, but nothing is impossible for her. I look at it like it may lead her down another path that God had for her," said Melissa Freitas.
Shyann had a total of 10 surgeries.
Over the last several weeks, she was in and out of surgery, doing physical therapy, and learning how to care for her injury, all with a positive attitude and some smiles.
She decorated the sock that covers her injury and named it "Patricia."
"My doctor drew some lips. Then we got some googly eyes and a nose. And we have a nice braid," the teen laughed.
Shyann's strength and optimism even earned her a special recognition, Kapiolani Medical Center's "Hero of the Month."
"She was really strong. We can't even imagine the pain she had to endure. We're grateful she's still here with us. We can wake up to her every morning and give her a kiss," said Melissa Freitas.
After almost a month at Kapiolani, Shyann is finally heading back home to Kauai.
She's looking forward to going back to school, and she's determined to get back on that volleyball court with a prosthetic.
She says while the last month has been difficult, she's ready to begin this next chapter of her life.
"I look up to God, and things happen for a reason, so I just have to learn to live like this. I still feel like myself," Shyann said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.
