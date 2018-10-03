Rapid Ohia Death detected in another area of Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cherished Ohia Lehua continues its battle against a deadly fungus on Hawaii Island.
On Tuesday, the Department of Land and natural Resources said a deadly strain of a the Rapid Ohia Death (ROD) fungus has been detected at Kalopa State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s Hamakua Coast. It’s in an area at least 12 miles away from the last known detection of the Ohia-killing fungus which indicates the fungus is spreading.
Signs of the fungus were initially spotted during a flyover in July. The DLNR followed up by taking ground samples and running them through tests.
“Five of the six samples tested positive for C. lukuohia, one of a pair of fungi associated with Rapid Ohia Death and the most aggressive of the two,” the DLNR said in a news release.
The Kalopa State Recreation Area has been closed since mid-July for upgrades and renovations to the cabins and campgrounds. Officials are now considering installing informational signs and boot brush stations in the recreation area to help alert hikers to Rapid Ohia Death, and help prevent it’s spread.
So far, the DLNR says the fungus has ravaged an estimated 135,000 acres of ohia forests on Hawaii Island. And earlier this year, the less aggressive strain was detected in a relatively small area of trees on Kauai.
So far, ROD has not been found on Oahu or Maui.
"The urgency went up a lot more. We’re going to try to sample a lot more and get up and complete everything on time, as best we can,” Kepano Carvalho of the Oahu Invasive Species Committee said.
Crews are continuing to conduct aerial surveys and tests statewide.
