New planet? UH astronomer picks up distant solar object on telescope imagery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Talk about an out of this world discovery.
A University of Hawaii astronomer and his colleagues may have discovered a new planet at the edge of our solar system.
Right now, the distant solar object goes by the name of 2015 TG387. It was first observed in Oct. 2015 by a telescope atop Maunakea, but it took the last three years for scientists to confirm what it was by using other telescopes.
“We think there could be thousands of small bodies like 2015 TG387 out on the solar system’s fringes, but their distance makes finding them very difficult,” University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy’s David Tholen said.
“Currently we would only detect 2015 TG387 when it is near its closest approach to the sun. For some 99 percent of its 40,000-year orbit, it would be too faint to see, even with today’s largest telescopes,” he added.
The university says the possible planet moves slowly over a large orbit, so it has a very long orbital period.
It is well past Pluto - about 80 astronomical units (AU) away from the Sun. (1 AU is the distance between Earth and the Sun, which is about 93 million miles. 92,955,807 miles, to be more exact.)
For comparison, Pluto’s distance from the Sun is about 34 AU.
Astronomers believe the closest the planet will ever get to the Sun is 65 AU.
