Need to brush up on your Hawaiian vocab? There’s an app for that

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month, a new language app launched Hawaiian language lessons, claiming the company’s approach to language learning is completely different than what is already on the market.
The company, Drops, calls itself small and scrappy, but says it has been able to offer niche languages like Hawaiian, Icelandic and Hungarian before any other app.
Drops says it has reversed engineered the design process for language apps: Designers made a game, and then implanted language into it.
“The process of learning a second language was intimidating and boring,” according to Drew Banks, Drops Chief Customer Service Officer. “Instead of gamifying a boring learning process lets just make a game,” Banks said when talking about the apps inception.
Banks says the Hawaiian language lessons have already become extremely popular, partially because of the large amount of tourists visiting the islands wanting to know some basic vocabulary.
Drops has three pricing tiers that are all-inclusive to it’s 31 languages offered, and are based on subscription timeframes: Monthly $9.99, Yearly $69.99, and Lifetime $159.99.
The app has 4.8 star iTunes rating, with one reviewer saying, “Seriously, I’ve been studying one language or another my entire life and have never looked forward to vocab drills before. I actually get excited about getting to do my Drops review every evening.”
