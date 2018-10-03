1 lane of Ala Wai Blvd to close for HECO construction work

Additional closures may be needed throughout the month.

1 lane of Ala Wai Blvd to close for HECO construction work
Drivers in Waikiki may experience traffic because the makai lane of Ala Wai Blvd. will be closed for HECO construction.
By HNN Staff | October 2, 2018 at 4:10 PM HST - Updated October 2 at 4:10 PM

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Planned cable work along the Ala Wai Canal will prompt the closure of one lane of Ala Wai Blvd. Wednesday.

Hawaiian Electric Company said the makai lane of the boulevard will be closed between Lewers Street and Launiu Street on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crews will be working to assess underground utilities at the intersection of Kaiolu Street and Ala Wai Blvd.

The work is part of the ongoing construction to install new 46-kilovolt cables under the Ala Wai Canal, HECO said.

[ HECO to relocate cables running under the Ala Wai Canal in advance of dredging ]

Additional closures may be needed throughout October.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.