Kilauea emission rates at lowest levels since 1983

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Tuesday, Kilauea quietly hit a milestone.
After the destructive force of this summer’s eruptions, which destroyed whole communities and hundreds of homes, sulfur dioxide emissions on Tuesday dropped to levels not seen in 35 years.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the combined emission rate at Kilauea’s summit and on the lower east rift zone is now well below 330 tons a day.
That compares to 50,000 tons a day on the lower east rift zone alone during the eruptions in lower Puna.
Kilauea’s Pu’u O’o eruption began on Jan. 3, 1983, while the eruptions in the lower east rift zone started this May.
Those lower east rift zone eruptions are technically “paused,” not stopped.
But scientists say all signs appear to show those low activity levels are holding.
