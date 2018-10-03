Hollywood director drops defamation suit against Hawaii woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hollywood director Brett Ratner has dropped his defamation suit against a Hawaii woman who accused him of sexual assault.
In a Facebook post last year, Melanie Kohler had accused the director of sexually assaulting her 12 years ago. She claims that she met Ratner at a Hollywood club in 2005, saying that he then “preyed on me as a drunk girl (and) forced himself on me.”
She has since taken the post down.
Both sides agreed to the dismissal of the case. Ratner’s Los Angeles attorney told trade publication Deadline Hollywood that no money was paid by either side as a condition of the dismissal.
“Everybody felt at this point that it was time to dismiss the litigation and go on with their lives and that’s what we intend to do,” Defense Attorney Eric Seitz said.
The defense claims the allegations hurt Ratner’s career and impacted him financially.
Ratner directed movies like “Rush Hour” and “X-Men: The Last Stand.
The trial was scheduled for March 2019.
