Here’s how much debt Hawaii’s Class of 2017 graduated with

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of Hawaii’s Class of 2017 graduated with about $25,000 in student debt on average, according to a newly-released report.
That’s the ninth-lowest average debt in the nation, and less than the national average of about $28,000.
The report from the Institute for College Access and Success also said about half of Hawaii graduates had student debt. The other half made it out of college with no debt at all.
The bad news: Average debt for students locally and nationally is growing.
In 1996, the average college student graduated with about $13,000 in debt.
“High-debt states remain concentrated in the Northeast and low-debt states are mainly in the West,” the report stated. “At the college level, average debt at graduation covers an enormous range, from $4,400 to $58,000.”
The average for each state includes public and nonprofit four-year colleges and universities.
Here’s the current in-state tuition cost per year of some colleges in Hawaii:
- University of Hawaii at Manoa: $11,164
- University of West Oahu: $7,152
- University of Hawaii at Hilo: $7,332
- Hawaii Pacific University: $22,440
- Chaminade University: $21,780
- Brigham Young University: $5,100
Utah had the lowest average student debt, while Connecticut was ranked the highest.
