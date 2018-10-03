Former private school band director pleads guilty to having sex with minor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a former Damien Memorial High School band director accused of sexually assaulting a minor between 14 and 16 years old.
Under the deal, 63-year-old Peter Rucci, pleaded guilty to charges of second- and third-degree sex assault.
He was initially charged with nine counts, including first-degree sex assault.
With that charge, he could have spent up to 20 years in prison.
But under the plea deal, he’ll spend 90 days behind bars and serve five years probation.
A judge has agreed to the terms, records show, but a formal sentencing is set for January 2019.
Hawaii News Now reached out to the prosecutor’s office and Rucci’s defense attorney to explain why both sides accepted the agreement.
Rucci previously worked as the band director for Damien Memorial School and had also worked as a substitute teacher and band director at Le Jardin Academy. The assault reportedly happened before he was employed at Damien, and it did not involve any Damien students.
After his arrest in 2017, he was fired from Damien.
Rucci had previously denied the allegations and originally pleaded not guilty.
