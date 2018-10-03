FORECAST: Walaka passes to the west, more light winds ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds from the east and southeast are forecast to persist through Saturday. Humidity levels will be high, with possible afternoon showers, mainly for interior spots. Cooling tradewinds are expected to return on Sunday. Moisture from Hurricane Walaka might brush Kauai and Oahu Thursday night through Saturday.
Hurricane Walaka is about 900 miles southwest of the state, forecast to pass far west of the state, so severe weather isn’t likely, but a big swell is expected for south and west shores.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.