On lava-ravaged Big Island, some recovery efforts are months away

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than five months since the initial Kilauea eruptions, the Big Island is still trying to recover and rebuild from the devastation.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says lava will not be cleared from Highway 137 until more than six months have passed.
According to the Hawaii Tribune Herald, Kim said that some of the flows still have hot lava deep down.
But Kim still plans to have an emergency access road built into Pohoiki in about two months.
The road would be built on top of the flow.
Meanwhile, plans are moving forward to build a lava viewing area at the y-intersection of Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road.
It provides a good view of fissure eight and the flow, but the project will not happen for several months and funding has not been secured.
However, Gov. David Ige has extended the disaster emergency relief period for the Kilauea eruption which allows state funding and certain rule changes through the first of December.
This is the fourth supplementary proclamation.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.