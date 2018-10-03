Dedicated Warrior fans made difference on the road against Spartans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off an unforgettable 44-41 victory over San Jose state this past Saturday in what turned out to be a quintuple overtime war against the Spartans, the Rainbow Warrior football team has already turned its attention to this weekend’s game against Wyoming.
But just because the team has moved on to its next matchup, the memories of running up into the stands to celebrate with their fans will last a lifetime for the players and coaches.
"We had such a great fan base there that really -- I don't know how many we had -- but it felt like that was our home side of the field, I know that,” said head coach Nick Rolovich. “You go up there, it's the kids that were there that got a chance to take a picture with whoever was there that they were taking a picture with, these kids will never forget that. So their mindset about Hawaii football is going to be positive for a long time.”
Just two wins away from bowl eligibility, the Warriors will also play for a bit of hardware this weekend for the Paniolo Trophy against the Cowboys.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. HT at Aloha Stadium.
