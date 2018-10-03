Congress takes action to stop airlines from cutting legroom (any more than they already have)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at stopping seat and legroom space on airlines from shrinking — any more than they already have.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, supported the legislation and has been critical of attempts to shrink space for passengers on airlines.
“Hawaii travelers are tired of getting less and less space for their hard-earned money," he said, in a statement. "This bill, which will soon be law, gives the FAA the authority step in and say enough is enough.”
Under the new law, the FAA would be required to meet with experts and consumer advocates to determine the “minimum standards” based on passenger health and safety needs for a seat’s width and length on commercial planes.
There was no immediate timeline for those efforts.
