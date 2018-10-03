Beatles recording engineer Geoff Emerick dies at 72

"The expletives were really flying," he later told Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn. "There was one instance just before I left when they were doing 'Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da' for the umpteenth time. Paul was re-recording the vocal again and George Martin made some remark about how he should be lilting onto the half-beat or whatever and Paul, in no refined way, said something to the effect of 'Well you come down and sing it.' I said to George 'Look, I've had enough. I want to leave. I don't want to know any more.'"