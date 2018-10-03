8 shot, 1 officer killed, 6 officers and 1 civilian wounded after shooting in Florence County, SC

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One officer is dead and six others are injured following an active shooter situation in Florence County; the suspect is in custody.
It was confirmed that one city officer has died from the gunshot wounds they received. Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed that a 20-year-old male civilian was also shot. Their condition was not immediately known.
“These officers went there unknowing the firepower the suspect had, and they thought it was a random search warrant,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said during a Wednesday evening press conference that was wrought with emotion.
Boone stressed the area was safe as the suspect is in custody.
An emotional Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler asked that the community lift the law enforcement agencies up in their prayers.
“Today we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I’ve known for 30 years,” Heidler said regarding the officer who died from injuries suffered in the shooting.
After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, reports came in of a female deputy being shot during an active shooter situation.
Later, it was confirmed that seven officers in total, three deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and four officers from the Florence Police Department, were shot.
Multiple officers are said to be in serious condition and officials are asking people to stay away from this area.
Many have made comments on Twitter regarding the situation:
An earlier Twitter post said that “Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in Florence. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation.”
WMBF News has a crew at the scene and will update the story when more information becomes known.
