The forecast for the foreseeable future: Hot!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s natural air conditioner is being turned off again.
And the tradewinds aren’t to return for at least another week.
Low pressure to the northwest of the state will weaken the tradewinds, which will then become more southeasterly for the rest of the week. It will also bring another round of humid weather with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds.
The humidity is being dialed up as Hurricane Walaka tracks to the north.
Models show a trailing moisture band extending from the deep tropics to Walaka that could nudge near Kauai during the later part of the week. That would increase showers for Kauai and vicinity from late Wednesday onward.
The rest of the main island chain may also see an increase in showers.
“Walaka is going to create higher dew points latter in the forecast period,” HNN meteorologist Jennifer Robbins said. “Right now tradewinds are going to be turned off for some time."
Robbins says the earliest the trades will return is after the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to peak Wednesday ― with an expected high of 89 degrees on Oahu.
