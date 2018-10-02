Ricin detected in mail sent to Trump, Pentagon

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - Ricin was detected in mail sent to President Donald Trump and the Pentagon on Tuesday, CNN reported
In addition, two people became sick and were sent to the hospital after being exposed to a “suspicious package containing white powder” at the Houston campaign headquarters of Sen. Ted Cruz,
It’s unclear if the cases are related.
The mail sent to the president and the Pentagon never made it inside the building, CNN reported. Packages sent there are handled in a separate, off-site mail facility.
Field testing detected the poison in two envelopes sent to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, CNN reported.
Further field testing is being done by the FBI and the Pentagon Force Protection agency. The FBI is leading the investigation.
All mail received at the Pentagon on Monday is under quarantine, Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said in a statement.
“On Tuesday, October, 2, 2018, in coordination with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, FBI Special Agents took possession of two suspicious envelopes that had been screened at the Pentagon mail facility. Those envelopes are currently undergoing further testing. As this is ongoing, we will have no further comment,” the statement said in part.
At Cruz’s Houston office, the FBI tweeted that “two people felt ill & were transported to hospital" after exposure to the package, which was addressed to the office.
A Cruz spokesperson told the Associated Press that the people affected were not campaign staffers.
A sweep of the rest of the building revealed no hazardous materials, the Houston Fire Department tweeted.
There has not been an update on the condition of the two people who fell ill.
Ricin is a naturally occurring substance found in castor beans, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said. It has been used before in killings and is rumored to have been used as a warfare agent in Iraq in the 1980s,
In 2004, an envelope containing ricin was discovered in Sen. Bill Frist’s mailroom in Washington, DC.
In April 2013, an envelope addressed to President Barack Obama mailed from Memphis, Tennessee tested positive for ricin.
A second letter also from Memphis and intended for Sen. Roger Wicker was discovered at a mail processing facility before it could reach its intended target. It also tested positive for ricin
