Rash of unrelated, violent crimes over the weekend leads to several arrests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bloody weekend led to the arrests of four people for unrelated murder cases.
The latest, 28-year-old Manu Sorensen, was arrested in Hauula this afternoon after he allegedly shot a man during a robbery at a Kapiolani Boulevard game room Saturday night.
"Two men entered and during the course of the robbery one of the males discharged the firearm subsequently striking the victim," said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers.
Another man, 22-year-old Kaden Kanae had his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court for the shooting death of Thomas McCandless in Haleiwa Saturday.
Kanae, who pleaded not guilty. Police alleged that Kanae fought with McCandless just before shooting him. McCandless had accused Kanae of shooting him back in May.
At the time, Kanae was free on $50,000 bail pending trial on separate robbery and firearms charges. His new bail has been set at $1 million.
In all, Honolulu Police investigated five murders or attempted murders over the weekend. They also included:
- A stabbing death in Nanakuli, where Berlyn Paonessa-Kerston was arrested Sunday after she told police she stabbed a man who had been beating her;
- An attempted murder-suicide in Salt Lake, where a woman was stabbed in her apartment and the suspect died after jumping from his apartment building;
- And a shooting in Kalihi, where a 28-year-old man was shot to death on Kalani Street.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.