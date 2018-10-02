Pain medicine recalled for packaging issue

Ingredients poisonous if swallowed

Pain medicine recalled for packaging issue
Some of the ingredients in Uber Numb are poisonous if swallowed. The spray and cream are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant as required.
October 2, 2018 at 3:10 AM HST - Updated October 2 at 4:04 AM

(CNN) - Parents, if this pain medication is anywhere near your little ones' reach, move it now.

It's called Uber Numb, and some of the ingredients are poisonous if swallowed.

Both the spray and cream are being recalled. The packaging isn't child resistant as required.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

For anyone who purchased Uber Numb, the company will send a new container for free, issue a refund, or mail a child resistant cap at no charge.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.