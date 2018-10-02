The newest trend at health care facilities: Providers should get the flu shot or ‘mask up’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Up to 300 University of Hawaii-affiliated health providers and staff at various facilities are affected by a new “mask up” policy.
Under the policy, if an employee doesn’t get the flu vaccine, they must wear a mask in patient care areas.
The mask stays on from Oct. 1 to May 1.
“We want to be sure that we’re not the ones passing on the flu,” said Dr. Patricia Blanchette, chief medical officer of University Health Partners of Hawaii, the nonprofit corporation in which UH faculty can practice medicine and nursing.
Clinic supervisor Premar Namnama got his flu shot Monday.
He said the policy makes sense.
“I think it’s a great idea because the flu virus is a contagious virus and it can transmit from person to person,” said Namnama.
Doctors say a person can have the flu virus 24 to 72 hours before noticing symptoms.
“It’s multiplying within you and your nasal passages. Not knowing that you are coming down sick, you have a very good chance of passing that on to someone else if you cough or sneeze and they are near you,” Blanchette said.
UHP’s “mask up” policy follows similar policies at Queen’s Medical Center, other hospitals and many nursing homes.
Wilcox Medical Center will implement its own policy later this month.
A Kaiser spokeswoman said a similar policy wouldn’t happen until late in the year.
Some medical employers mandate flu shots while others need to negotiate a policy with union employees.
Blanchette said only a handful of their UH affiliated health employees have chosen not to get the flu vaccine.
She says wearing a mask doesn’t mean a health care worker is sick, but that they’re just trying to protect themselves and their patients.
If a health worker is sick, Blanchette said they should be at home.
