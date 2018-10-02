New court documents detail moments before deadly Haleiwa shooting

HALEIWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly-released court documents reveal what happened in the moments before a deadly shooting in Haleiwa over the weekend.
Police believe suspect Kaden Kanae fatally shot Thomas McCandless on the North Shore on Saturday.
According to court documents, McCandless recognized Kanae, approached him and then shoved him.
The two fought before Kanae opened fire, according to police.
This all happened in front of McCandless’s two young children.
Court documents said one of those children called 911 and rushed to help. The child eventually identified Kanae as the suspect, police said.
This wasn’t the first time Kanae and McCandless had a run-in: Authorities say the two were in a fight in May, when Kanae allegedly shot McCandless on a separate occasion.
Kanae has pleaded not guilty to murder. His bail is set at $1 million.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.