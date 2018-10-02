Man in serious condition after stabbing on N. King Street

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
By HNN Staff | October 1, 2018 at 10:02 PM HST - Updated October 1 at 10:02 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was hospitalized in serious condition following a stabbing on N. King Street Monday night.

Emergency Medical Service officials say the 25-year-old man suffered apparent stab wounds to the upper part of his body.

It happened at 555 N. King Street around 9:15 p.m.

Police haven’t yet said if anyone was arrested in connection to the incident or if they are searching for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. What led to the stabbing is not yet clear at this time.

