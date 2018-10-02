Local Connection: Mazie Hirono’s Choice Words

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the debate over the claims of sexual misconduct against supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono emerged as a major speaker for the opposition.
Agree or disagree, Hirono has been an articulate and sometimes angry interview subject on every network.
Her blunt message to the male gender – to “shut up, step up and do the right thing” – provoked anger from President Trump’s supporters. Even though provocative angry statements are the Presidents trademark.
But she also got a lot of people thinking harder about how our male-dominated political and business culture sometime trivializes the trauma of women who face sexual harassment and assault.
Those who have known Hirono for years have seen this side of her in private, but she has clearly decided that these times demand strong words, and is showing public courage and strength.
Again – whether you agree or disagree – that is something to be admired.
