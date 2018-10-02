Kauai police searching for driver after deadly weekend hit-and-run

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following a hit-and-run collision on the Garden Isle over the weekend, and the alleged driver is still on the loose.
Kauai police say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, an officer was driving home on Halewili Road in Kalaheo when he came across a body laying on the roadway.
Stopping to render aid, the officer discovered that the man, possibly in his mid-20s, was walking east on Halewili when he was hit by a car heading west.
The victim was brought to the Kauai Veteran’s Memorial Hospital where he later died. An autopsy is pending.
The driver fled the scene and remains on the run. The road was closed for nearly five hours during the investigation.
On Monday, police released new details about the possible vehicle involved.
Based on the debris at the scene, police believe the driver was behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Frontier truck with 4-wheel drive. It its likely the model of the truck is between a 1998 and 2004.
The vehicle would have significant damage to the front passenger-side bumper and fender flare, KPD said.
Anyone who may have any tips about the collision is asked to contact KPD’s Traffic Safety Section at 241-1618. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Kauai CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
