Holloway to face Ortega at UFC 231

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is returning to the Octagon to face No. 1 contender Brian Ortega at UFC 231 in Toronto, according to multiple media reports.
The Waianae native was set to fight Ortega earlier this year at UFC 226 before he was pulled from the card after suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
This bout will mark the fourth time that Holloway has been schedule to fight in 2018.
Holloway, 26, was also pulled from UFC 222 due to injury and UFC 223 a month later due to weight cutting issues with the New York State Athletic Commission.
UFC 231 is set for December 8th in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.