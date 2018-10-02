‘Badly in need’: Hawaii teachers stage ‘walk-in' to raise awareness about funding for education

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state Tuesday, scores of Hawaii teachers participated in a walk-in protest as part of a national movement to raise awareness about the lack of funding in public schools.
The Hawaii State Teachers Association said educators are frustrated ― not just with a shortage of resources in the classroom but by the fact a national analysis just ranked Hawaii as the worst in state in the country for teachers.
McKinley High School social studies teacher Shaun Kamida said he holds a second job to fund his classroom and provide students with classroom supplies like notebooks, folder paper, and writing utensils.
Kamida also funds after-school activities and clubs that he leads out of his own pocket.
“Our classrooms are badly in need of a lot of supplies and to retain also the teachers here in Hawaii for a quality public education,” Kamida said.
The protests began one hour before the school bell. Fifteen minutes before the bell, the protesters “walked in” to their schools together in solidarity.
