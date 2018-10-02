Forecast: Light winds, afternoon clouds and big surf

Our weather will be warmer and a bit more humid as the trade winds are replaced by light east to southeast winds with afternoon sea breezes into the weekend. Only isolated to scattered showers are expected. Trade winds should return around Monday.
Hurricane Walaka remains far to the southwest and will not have a direct impact on the main Hawaiian islands. There could be a band of moisture that could form as the hurricane passes well to the west that could bring more showers for Kauai and Oahu, but it's still too early to tell for sure.
A High Surf Advisory is now posted for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands for the first large northwest swell of the season. The waves are expected to peak in the afternoon and decline overnight. There’s also a south-southwest swell peaking Wednesday. Walaka and Typhoon Trami may also send some swells to exposed south and west shores late Wednesday into Thursday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.