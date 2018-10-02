First large northwest swell bringing advisory level surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west-facing shores of most of the smaller islands as the first large northwest swell of the season rolls in.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected for north shores, with 8 to 12 foot waves for west facing shores.
The swell is expected to peak Tuesday afternoon and then decline slowly Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and exercise caution.
