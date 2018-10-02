In several Hawaii middle schools, they bring ‘uncle energy' to mentor teen boys into responsible young men

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii nonprofit that teaches teenage boys about integrity, honesty and community service wants to expand into more middle schools.
Boys to Men Mentoring Hawaii has been in Hawaii for five years.
"I like to say we bring uncle energy," Oahu chapter director Trevor Spring said.
Adult males who clear background checks are trained and attend weekly group meetings and quarterly camps with middle school boys.
The men serve as sounding boards.
"We focus on not giving advice. We focus on providing a listening ear and a caring ear," Spring said.
The teenagers are a cross-section of middle school youth. Some boys come from broken homes with no male role model.
In circle sessions, they talk about challenges they’re facing and learn how actions have consequences.
"They start taking their own impacts on the world and the people around them more seriously," Spring said. "We see grades change. We see behavior change. Boys stay in school."
Boys to Men Mentoring is in about a dozen Hawaii schools and wants to grow.
"We have over 35 middle schools. We could easily be in those schools within three years if we really push. That's my goal," Spring said.
The nonprofit needs more mentors and financing to make it happen, though.
On Oct. 27, it will hold a surfing fundraiser at Kuhio Beach called the 100 Wave Challenge to try to raise $150,000.
“It’s a great cause. I think the 100-wave challenge is going to be exciting because it brings in a lot of personalities, pro surfers, any surfers,” event organizer Hans Hedemann said.
Boys to Men Mentoring started in San Diego over 20 years ago and now has chapters worldwide.
"In the five years that we've been active in Hawaii we've had over 700 boys go through the program," Spring said.
More than 100 middle school boys are participating this year.
To learn more about the program and the fundraiser, click here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.