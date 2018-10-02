4 dead, 200 injured as typhoon slams Japan

TOKYO (CBS News) - A powerful typhoon swept across the mainland of Japan Monday, killing at least four people and injuring more than 200 people according to Japanese media.
Footage from Japanese broadcaster TBS shows high waves hitting the coast of Oshima island, south of Tokyo, and people and cars moving about in Tokyo in torrential rain and winds.
Typhoon Trami moved off the coast of Northern Japan and became a tropical storm by midday Monday, Japanese Meteorological Agency said.
Trami destroyed power lines, tore off trees and caused disruption in transportation through to Monday morning.
At one point, more than 1 million homes across the country suffered power outages.
