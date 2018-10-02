Coast Guard working to evacuate scientists from atoll in path of Hurricane Walaka

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii could see increased surf, humidity and light showers from Hurricane Walaka, but Johnston Atoll southwest of the state is in for a a much rougher ride.
Four scientists on the atoll originally anticipated to ride out the major hurricane in hurricane-proof shelters. But when the storm was upgraded to a Category 5 Monday afternoon, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials decided to evacuate the team.
The Coast Guard will be assisting with the evacuation Monday.
“We are continuing to monitor Hurricane Walaka as it moves through the Pacific and will stay in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard as the situation evolves. Our first and foremost concern is for the safety of our personnel,” Laura McMarlin Beauregard, acting Refuge and Monument Supervisor, said.
The four scientists on the atoll are a part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biology field crew.
Johnston Atoll is home to a year-round field camp. It’s also the preferred nesting site of thousands of seabirds of 14 different species.
“As with any severe weather event, wildlife will be affected,” McMarlin Beauregard added. “Red-footed boobies, brown noddies, wedge-tailed shearwaters, masked boobies, and red-tailed tropic birds are currently nesting. It is the only nesting site in 450,000 square miles of ocean for them.”
The coral reefs surrounding the atoll could also take a hit if strong waves crack them, or cover them with sand and gravel.
While there will be losses, experts say birds are resilient and they expect the colonies will rebuild.
Johnston Atoll is reported to be one of the most isolated atolls in the world. Johnston is one of four islands that make up the 50-square-mile area.
Originally referred to as Kalama Island, it was claimed by the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1898 with the support of King Kamehameha.
In 1926, the island was designated as a federal bird refuge, and placed under U.S. Navy control by President Roosevelt in 1934.
Johnston Atoll features an airport and shelters for the biologists, and favorable conditions for bird habitats.
