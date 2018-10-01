No contraflow lane on Kalanianaole Highway Monday due to water main break

HAWAII KAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The impacts from a broken water main Sunday evening will be felt during the Monday morning commute as transportation officials announced there will be no morning contraflow lane.
The break was reported around 5:30 p.m. and slowed traffic in both directions.
Honolulu police closed off most lanes, and around 6:15 p.m., only the outermost lanes in both directions were open near West Hind Drive.
Police are on scene directing traffic along with Board of Water Supply crews who are working to fix the broken line.
Repairs are expected to last until at least Monday afternoon. Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and use alternative routes if possible.
This story will be updated.
