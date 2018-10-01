Walaka strengthens into a hurricane southwest of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Walaka has strengthened into a hurricane southwest of the state.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Hurricane Walaka had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and was moving to the west at 12 miles per hour. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Walaka was centered about 860 miles southwest of Honolulu.
Hurricane force winds extend 25 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.
The hurricane is forecast to remain far from the main Hawaiian islands, but its track will bring it close to Johnston Atoll, where a hurricane warning is now in effect. It could pass very close to Johnston Tuesday.
Walaka is expected to slow down in its forward movement and then turn northwest on Monday, then northward on Tuesday. It is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Monday. It is in an area of warm sea surface temperatures, low shear and high moisture content. It should weaken after Tuesday as it moves into cooler waters and higher shear.
Hurricane Walaka is not expected to have a direct impact on Hawaii weather, but forecast models show a rain band trailing from Walaka late in the week. It’s too far off in the forecast to say if that band will bring more showers to Kauai.
There’s also a chance that it will draw more tropical moisture from the south, and could cut off the tradewinds, bringing yet another round of hot, muggy weather.
