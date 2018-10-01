Waikoloa man dies in two-vehicle collision in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has died following a two-car crash Friday evening in Kailua-Kona.
The man has been identified as Raymond Mata Jr. of Waikoloa.
Big Island police responded to a call at 9:55 p.m. They say a 38-year-old Keauhou woman was driving a truck southbound on Alii Drive when she was rear-ended by a truck driven by Mata, who was also traveling southbound on Alii Drive.
Mata then hit a utility pole and a stone wall head-on.
Mata was unresponsive on the scene and was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he later died.
Big Island police believe inattention and speed were factors in the crash, though it is not presently known whether alcohol was a factor.
This is the 24th traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.
