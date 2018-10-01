Trade winds to take yet another break

Enjoy the trade winds because they’re going to be taking another break. Low pressure to the northwest of the state will weaken the trade winds, which will then become more southeasterly for the rest of the week. It will also mean another round of humid weather with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds.
We’re also tracking Hurricane Walaka, a major caegory 4 hurricane which is forecast to pass well to the west. Forecast models say there will be a band of moisture extending from Walaka that could move near Kauai later in the week, but it’s still too far off in the future to say for certain. Still, expect somewhat wetter weather for the weekend.
In surf, a short-period north-northwest swell will decrease through the day, but another northwest swell will push surf to near advisory levels Tuesday. There’s also a south-southwest swell expected to arrive Tuesday and peak Wednesday. Later in the week, we could get southwest and west swells generated by tropical cyclones Walaka and Trami, with surf near advisory levels for south or west shores of the smaller islands.
