Sadly it’s still closing, but you have a little more time to grind at Wailana Coffee House

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s the bad news: Wailana Coffee House is still closing its doors.
The good news: Diehard Wailana fans have a little more time than expected to enjoy their dishes.
The eatery was originally slated to close at the end of September, but that’s no longer the case.
Instead, the restaurant decided to keep the doors open a couple more weeks.
So you will not have to say aloha to round-the-clock breakfast and ono grinds until Oct. 14.
Wailana Coffee House, located at 1860 Ala Moana Blvd., is a hot spot for late-night food runs as one of the few 24-hour restaurants in Waikiki.
Wailana began in 1947 as a concession stand at the Honolulu Zoo, and grew into its current location in 1949. Back then, it opened under the name Kapiolani Drive Inn.
The landmark eatery has established itself in the rich Waikiki history with their famous pancakes and a reputation as a favorite spot to big name island entertainers like Don Ho, and many more.
It is a family-run business that employs about 100 people.
