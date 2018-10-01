Police searching for suspect in attempted ATM robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeking tips in locating a man wanted for allegedly attempting to rob someone using an ATM last week.
Police said the unidentified male tried to rob someone who was using an ATM on Radford Drive last week Sunday around 9 p.m.
Officials say he brandished a weapon and fled after demanding money.
The suspect is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a burgundy long sleeve sweater, white hoodie and blue draw string shorts
Police say he had a gold colored ring on right ring finger.
Anyone with tips is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.