Out with the old and in with another new Waikiki luxury hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waikiki Parc sits one block off Lewers Street ― near luxury resort giants like the Sheraton Waikiki, Trump International, and the Parc’s sister hotel, the Halekulani.
Monday is the last day for the Parc, which has a Trip Advisor ranking of four stars and an average room rate of $268-$346 (based on average rates for a standard room).
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., a real estate company headquartered in Tokyo, has announced the fall 2019 opening of Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, to be situated on the site of Waikiki Parc Hotel.
The property, which has been a staple of the Waikiki skyline for three decades, will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and re-branding effort.
“The re-imagined entity will become Waikiki’s innovative new upscale boutique hotel near the fabled waterfront, and sister property to the iconic neighboring luxury resort Halekulani,” according to a Halekulani Corporation news release.
“Halepuna, which translates to ‘house of welcoming waters’ is inspired by the legacy of our famed Halekulani,” said Halepuna Waikiki General Manager Julie Arigo.
The new hotel is being designed by New York City based firm, Champalimaud, and will include 288 guest rooms and suites, a three–meal restaurant, dramatic eighth floor pool deck and bar.
The lobby will feature natural and refined elements inspired by Halekulani’s subtle, light and airy interiors, with custom light fixtures, teak finishes, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and artwork in partnership with the Honolulu Museum of Art.
The focal point of the property will be the private eighth-floor haven exclusively for hotel guests.
The completely remodeled, raised wood pool deck will feature an infinity lap-style swimming pool, Jacuzzi, poolside bar and luxury cabanas with ocean views.
The eighth floor will also house an expansive fitness center and hospitality lounge connecting to an open-air lanai garden.
“Situated on a serene side street along one of the world’s most popular beaches and directly across from Halekulani, Hawaii’s most venerated, iconic hotel, Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani will appeal to those visitors to Oahu who are looking to be in the heart of it all,” according to the release.
