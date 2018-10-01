Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car

SANFORD, FL (WESH/CNN) - A Florida mother bonded out of jail Saturday after she was arrested in the death of her daughter, who was found dead in the back of a car at a gas station the day before.
Kailyn Pollard, 29, is charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter Kit Pollard.
According to the arrest report, Pollard failed to drop off her daughter at daycare on her way to work. Investigators say the mother didn’t notice the child in the car until she reached a Sanford, FL, gas station over seven hours later.
The temperature in the city Friday reached 94 degrees.
At her Saturday court hearing, where Pollard’s bond was set at $20,000, the state also asked she be prohibited from having unsupervised contact with any child under 18 and be required to wear a GPS tracking monitor.
However, the judge denied the request, in part because Pollard had no prior criminal record.
Pollard will appear in court again Oct. 23. She was taken to a mental health facility for evaluation after posting bond.
Deputies found Kit dead in the backseat of her mother’s car Friday evening after responding to a report of a child possibly left in a locked vehicle.
Kit was one of two children found dead in hot vehicles just hours apart that day in Central Florida.
A passerby spotted a 4-year-old boy alone in a locked car with the engine turned off in the parking lot of Elite Preparatory Academy in Orange County, FL.
Firefighters rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
