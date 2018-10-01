Mariota credits overtime win to the “Aloha Spirit"

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Mariota has overcome adversity all his career. But on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans quarterback led his team to a 26-23 overtime victory against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles
“It is hard to describe,” Mariota said to the media after the game. “I don’t think there is a feeling in the world similar to it. … Countless guys made big plays today, and that’s why we were able to win.”
Mariota completed 30-of-43 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns in the game while rushing for 46 yards including a two-yard touchdown run.
At one point, Mariota completed 15 consecutive passes and he didn’t throw an incomplete pass in the second half.
Mariota credited the win to his team, as usual, and also to something he holds dear in his heart: The Aloha Spirit.
“I probably have to credit where I come from,” Mariota said. “Back home in Hawaii, there are so many ups and downs, you just kind of go with it. They call it the ‘Aloha Spirit’, and I think that is something that has been a part of me since I was a kid, and it’s why in certain situations I handle it that way.”
