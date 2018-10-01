Man in critical condition after shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Kalihi.
It happened about 10:40 p.m. at an adult-entertainment business on Kalani Street, police say.
Police said a suspect approached another man and allegedly shot him twice.
The shooter fled the scene.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Homicide detectives were on scene for nearly five hours.
The suspect was taken into police custody and has not been charged.
This story is being updated.
