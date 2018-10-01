Kona security guard continues battling serious injuries following brutal attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New details have emerged over the gruesome and graphic beating of a Big Island security Guard about two weeks ago.
Family members of the victim say John Kanui has a broken neck and a traumatic brain injury from the incident at the Kona Seaside Hotel.
Mid September, Kanui was working when he responded to a noise complaint in the hotel’s parking lot. That’s when three suspects allegedly assaulted Kanui.
Recently released surveillance cameras captured the incident.
The three suspects in the video have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.
Kanui’s family has set up a go fund me account to offset medical costs. Click here to view the page.
In just one day, more than $7,000 has been raised.
