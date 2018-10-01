Docks at the WWII Valor memorial partially submerged after taking on water

That led to the cancellation of boat tours Sunday.

Access to the USS Arizona Memorial has been restricted since early May. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 30, 2018 at 3:08 PM HST - Updated September 30 at 7:38 PM

PEARL HARBOR (HawaiiNewsNow) - World War II Valor In The Pacific National Monument officials have discovered deterioration of the shoreside floating dock.

On Saturday, they announced the dock had taken on water and was partially submerged.

Visitors use the docks to board boats for the harbor boat tours.

The docks have begun taking on water and are partially submerged.

That lead to the cancellation of boat tours to the USS Arizonal Memorial all day Sunday and possibly into the week until repairs can be completed.

The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and all other sites are expected to be open as usual.

“When you’re dealing with a national treasure and international icon, every day is too long but I want to convey that this is a number one priority and we are moving at a pace that far exceeds what would normally be taken,” memorial official Jay Blount said.

In addition to the cancellation of the boat tours, the Arizona Boat Detachment Ceremony previously scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.

Visitors haven’t been able to set foot on the Arizona Memorial for several months since a crack was noticed on the exterior.

